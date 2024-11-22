Left Menu

Angelina Jolie Stars in 'Stiches' Amid Oscar Buzz for 'Maria'

Angelina Jolie teams up with Ella Rumpf and Louis Garrel in the film 'Stiches,' set in Paris during Fashion Week. The production features top talents, including cinematographer Andre Chemetoff and costume designer Pascaline Chavanne. Jolie's previous project, 'Maria,' has garnered significant awards buzz.

Hollywood's Angelina Jolie is set to grace the screen alongside Ella Rumpf and Louis Garrel in the upcoming film 'Stiches,' according to Variety. The star-studded cast also includes Anyier Anei, Garance Marillier, and Finnegan Oldfield.

'Stiches' chronicles the gripping journey of American filmmaker Maxine, portrayed by Jolie, as she embarks on a dramatic 'life and death' voyage in Paris amid the bustling Fashion Week. Filming is already underway in the iconic city.

The production is bolstered by a team of industry heavyweights like cinematographer Andre Chemetoff, costume designer Pascaline Chavanne, and production designer Florian Sanson. Produced by Charles Gillibert of CG Cinema, alongside Closer Media's Zhang Xin and William Horberg, the film's French distribution is managed by Pathe Films, who have previously worked with the Cannes-featured 'Revoir Paris.' Concurrently, Jolie's performance in 'Maria'—a biopic on opera legend Maria Callas—continues to draw Oscar buzz following its debut at the Venice Film Festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

