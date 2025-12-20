Left Menu

Airport Altercation Unfolds: Pilot and Passenger Clash at Delhi Terminal

A confrontation between an off-duty Air India Express pilot and a passenger, Ankit Dewan, reportedly occurred at Delhi airport. The incident allegedly stemmed from a disagreement over queue-cutting by staff members, leading to a physical assault accusation. No formal complaint has been lodged, impeding police action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2025 11:20 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 11:20 IST
Delhi Police reported that they have not received a formal complaint regarding an alleged assault involving an Air India Express pilot at the airport.

The altercation allegedly arose from a disagreement over queue-cutting at the security checkpoint, which escalated into a physical confrontation.

With no complaint filed, police action is stalled despite awareness from social media posts regarding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

