Malayalam Actress Drops Abuse Claims Citing Lack of Support

A prominent Malayalam actress has opted to withdraw her sexual abuse allegations against several male actors, including CPI(M) MLA M Mukesh, citing inadequate support from the Kerala government. She expressed disappointment with the state's alleged negligence and shared her mental distress over the matter.

The actress, who previously accused actors Maniyanpilla Raju and Idavela Babu among others, stated that she felt overwhelmed by the situation and insisted her decision was not due to any compromise. She faces charges under the POCSO Act, which she claims are attempts to detract from her original complaints.

Asserting her innocence, the actress is demanding a thorough investigation into the POCSO case against her, emphasizing that such cases are erroneously filed. Her allegations were originally motivated by the Justice Hema Committee report, which uncovered widespread harassment in the Malayalam cinema industry, instigating wider calls for justice.

