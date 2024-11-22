Farewell to a Cultural Icon: Remembering Professor Omchery N N Pillai
Professor Omchery N N Pillai, a revered Malayalam playwright and writer, passed away in Delhi at 100. Honored with the Sahitya Akademi Award, he was hailed as a cultural icon of Kerala and a key figure for Malayalees in India. He died at St Stephen's Hospital after years of ailing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2024 15:14 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 15:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Renowned Malayalam playwright and acclaimed writer Professor Omchery N N Pillai passed away in Delhi on Friday afternoon. He was 100.
A recipient of numerous prestigious accolades, including the Sahitya Akademi Award and the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award, Pillai's literary contributions remain unmatched.
Described as an unparalleled cultural icon by Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Pillai was a bridge between Malayalees and the national capital.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi Police Files FIR Against AAP MLA for Alleged Assault During MCD Raid
Justice Sought: Arrests Made in Shocking Delhi Gang Rape Case
Shocking Incident in Delhi: Three Arrested in Violent Auto Gang Rape Case
Increased Fines for Crop Residue Burning Amidst Delhi-NCR Pollution Crisis
Government Tightens Rules on Stubble Burning to Combat Delhi Pollution