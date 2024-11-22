Left Menu

Farewell to a Cultural Icon: Remembering Professor Omchery N N Pillai

Professor Omchery N N Pillai, a revered Malayalam playwright and writer, passed away in Delhi at 100. Honored with the Sahitya Akademi Award, he was hailed as a cultural icon of Kerala and a key figure for Malayalees in India. He died at St Stephen's Hospital after years of ailing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2024 15:14 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 15:14 IST
Farewell to a Cultural Icon: Remembering Professor Omchery N N Pillai
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned Malayalam playwright and acclaimed writer Professor Omchery N N Pillai passed away in Delhi on Friday afternoon. He was 100.

A recipient of numerous prestigious accolades, including the Sahitya Akademi Award and the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award, Pillai's literary contributions remain unmatched.

Described as an unparalleled cultural icon by Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Pillai was a bridge between Malayalees and the national capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024