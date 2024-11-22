Farewell to a Cultural Icon: Remembering Professor Omchery N N Pillai

Renowned Malayalam playwright and acclaimed writer Professor Omchery N N Pillai passed away in Delhi on Friday afternoon. He was 100.

A recipient of numerous prestigious accolades, including the Sahitya Akademi Award and the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award, Pillai's literary contributions remain unmatched.

Described as an unparalleled cultural icon by Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Pillai was a bridge between Malayalees and the national capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)