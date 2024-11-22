Inspiration Unveiled: 'The Winning Formula' by KJ Alphons

The India International Centre witnessed the unveiling of KJ Alphons' latest literary work, 'The Winning Formula: 52 Ways to Change Your Life'. Launched on Thursday, the book is a rich tapestry of 52 inspiring stories, including 13 personal narratives from Alphons himself.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh, present at the event, praised the publication as a universal source of inspiration. Alphons’ journey from a humble background to a prominent public servant and minister forms the core of the book’s narrative. Singh emphasized the book's accessibility, noting how Alphons dedicated a majority of the anecdotes to others, making it relatable for all.

Among the highlights are stories where Alphons acted as the 'Demolition Man' during his tenure at the Delhi Development Authority. Also lauded were his efforts in achieving full literacy in Kottayam, alongside narratives showcasing the triumphs of unsung heroes. Available in stores, this book is a guide for anyone seeking inspiration.

