Inspiration Unveiled: 'The Winning Formula' by KJ Alphons

Former minister of state KJ Alphons has released a book titled 'The Winning Formula: 52 Ways to Change Your Life', narrating stories of exceptional achievements. Highlighted are Alphons' transformation from humble origins to notable triumphs, his innovative roles, and the inspiring tales of various unsung heroes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2024 15:55 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 15:46 IST
The India International Centre witnessed the unveiling of KJ Alphons' latest literary work, 'The Winning Formula: 52 Ways to Change Your Life'. Launched on Thursday, the book is a rich tapestry of 52 inspiring stories, including 13 personal narratives from Alphons himself.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh, present at the event, praised the publication as a universal source of inspiration. Alphons’ journey from a humble background to a prominent public servant and minister forms the core of the book’s narrative. Singh emphasized the book's accessibility, noting how Alphons dedicated a majority of the anecdotes to others, making it relatable for all.

Among the highlights are stories where Alphons acted as the 'Demolition Man' during his tenure at the Delhi Development Authority. Also lauded were his efforts in achieving full literacy in Kottayam, alongside narratives showcasing the triumphs of unsung heroes. Available in stores, this book is a guide for anyone seeking inspiration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

