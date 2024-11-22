Left Menu

Shubh Appointed Global Ambassador for UNFCCC's Digital Climate Library

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2024 16:11 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 15:53 IST
Punjabi musician Shubh has been appointed as the Global Ambassador for the UNFCCC Digital Climate Library, according to an announcement made at the UN climate conference in Baku, Azerbaijan. The UNFCCC highlighted Shubh's role in raising awareness about climate change and encouraging sustainable solutions through his artistic platform.

Shubh, a Canada-based artist, will focus on engaging young audiences to become proactive agents in tackling climate issues. His platform will be utilized to push for environmental change and support future generations in creating a sustainable planet. He expressed hope that his efforts will contribute positively to addressing global warming and promoting sustainable living.

UNFCCC Information Management Officer Jingwen Yang praised Shubh's dedication to raising awareness and preserving climate change history through art. His involvement is expected to bring transformative impact to the initiative. Eminent celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio, David Beckham, and BTS have previously collaborated with the UNFCCC in similar climate-focused endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

