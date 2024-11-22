Left Menu

Alia Bhatt Shines as Goodwill Ambassador for ALT EFF 2024

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt returns as the goodwill ambassador for the All Living Things Environmental Film Festival 2024. Partnering with her production company, Bhatt aims to highlight environmental issues through storytelling. Filmmaker Richie Mehta joins her to support the festival's mission of driving environmental action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-11-2024 16:26 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 16:26 IST
Alia Bhatt Shines as Goodwill Ambassador for ALT EFF 2024
Alia Bhatt
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt has once again been announced as the goodwill ambassador for the All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF), bringing her influential presence to its 2024 edition.

Expressing her excitement, Bhatt stated that her production company, Eternal Sunshine Productions, will partner with the festival to emphasize the resilience of nature and the urgent need for environmental protection. Bhatt emphasized the role of storytelling in influencing public perception on environmental challenges.

In addition to Bhatt, filmmaker Richie Mehta, known for his recent work "Poacher," produced by Bhatt's company, will also advocate the festival's mission. With over 100 film screenings, workshops, and panel discussions planned across India, the 2024 edition promises to spark global dialogue on pressing environmental topics. Festival Director Kunal Khanna praised Bhatt's contributions, highlighting the transformative impact of her creative work.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024