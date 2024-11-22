Alia Bhatt Shines as Goodwill Ambassador for ALT EFF 2024

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt has once again been announced as the goodwill ambassador for the All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF), bringing her influential presence to its 2024 edition.

Expressing her excitement, Bhatt stated that her production company, Eternal Sunshine Productions, will partner with the festival to emphasize the resilience of nature and the urgent need for environmental protection. Bhatt emphasized the role of storytelling in influencing public perception on environmental challenges.

In addition to Bhatt, filmmaker Richie Mehta, known for his recent work "Poacher," produced by Bhatt's company, will also advocate the festival's mission. With over 100 film screenings, workshops, and panel discussions planned across India, the 2024 edition promises to spark global dialogue on pressing environmental topics. Festival Director Kunal Khanna praised Bhatt's contributions, highlighting the transformative impact of her creative work.

(With inputs from agencies.)