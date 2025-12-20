Modi Unveils New Landmark Terminal at Assam Airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated the newly completed terminal at Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport, designed to accommodate over 13 million passengers each year. This significant infrastructure development is a part of a broader project costing Rs 5,000 crore.

The initiative aims to strengthen aviation connectivity for Northeast India, with a long-term vision of serving as a gateway to Southeast Asia. Officials have dedicated Rs 1,000 crore specifically for Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul facilities.

The terminal, spanning 1,40,000 square meters, reflects Assam's rich biodiversity and cultural heritage, marking it as both an aviation hub and a cultural landmark.

