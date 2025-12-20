Modi Unveils New Landmark Terminal at Assam Airport
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new terminal at Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport, designed to manage 13.1 million passengers annually. The project costs Rs 5,000 crore and includes Rs 1,000 crore for Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul facilities. The terminal aims to become a pivotal Northeast India aviation hub.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated the newly completed terminal at Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport, designed to accommodate over 13 million passengers each year. This significant infrastructure development is a part of a broader project costing Rs 5,000 crore.
The initiative aims to strengthen aviation connectivity for Northeast India, with a long-term vision of serving as a gateway to Southeast Asia. Officials have dedicated Rs 1,000 crore specifically for Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul facilities.
The terminal, spanning 1,40,000 square meters, reflects Assam's rich biodiversity and cultural heritage, marking it as both an aviation hub and a cultural landmark.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nature-Inspired Terminal at Guwahati Airport: A Fusion of Tradition and Innovation
Punjab's Sky-High Ambitions: Affordable Aviation Training Takes Flight
PM Modi Unveils Assam's Eco-Innovative Airport Terminal
PM inaugurates new terminal building of Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport in Assam’s Guwahati.
Airport Altercation Unfolds: Pilot and Passenger Clash at Delhi Terminal