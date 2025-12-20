Left Menu

Modi Unveils New Landmark Terminal at Assam Airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new terminal at Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport, designed to manage 13.1 million passengers annually. The project costs Rs 5,000 crore and includes Rs 1,000 crore for Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul facilities. The terminal aims to become a pivotal Northeast India aviation hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 20-12-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 15:33 IST
Modi Unveils New Landmark Terminal at Assam Airport
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated the newly completed terminal at Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport, designed to accommodate over 13 million passengers each year. This significant infrastructure development is a part of a broader project costing Rs 5,000 crore.

The initiative aims to strengthen aviation connectivity for Northeast India, with a long-term vision of serving as a gateway to Southeast Asia. Officials have dedicated Rs 1,000 crore specifically for Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul facilities.

The terminal, spanning 1,40,000 square meters, reflects Assam's rich biodiversity and cultural heritage, marking it as both an aviation hub and a cultural landmark.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025