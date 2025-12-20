Crackdown on Illegal Codeine-Based Cough Syrup Racket in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh has witnessed a significant crackdown on illicit codeine-based cough syrup, with authorities arresting 75 individuals and registering 74 cases across 31 districts. This was announced by the state's Parliamentary Affairs and Finance Minister, Suresh Khanna, during a press conference.

Khanna revealed that 12.65 lakh bottles of the cough syrup have been seized as part of the ongoing operations, which also involves action against 132 companies. The minister alleged that there are links between those arrested and the Samajwadi Party.

To thoroughly investigate the racket, a Special Investigation Team, overseen by a Director General of Police, has been formed. The team has already acted against several key figures, and lookout circulars have been issued for main suspects. The investigation uncovered that the cough syrup, categorized under Schedule H1, was not reaching legitimate retail channels, with reports of diversion for illegal purposes, potentially to Nepal and Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)