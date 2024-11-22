Left Menu

President Murmu Advocates for 'Nation First' Mindset at LokManthan-2024

President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the importance of a 'Nation First' mindset to transform India into a developed nation. Speaking at LokManthan-2024, she highlighted efforts to replace colonial legacies, promote cultural unity, and honor India's intellectual heritage. The event gathered nationalist thinkers in Hyderabad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-11-2024 16:49 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 16:49 IST
President Murmu Advocates for 'Nation First' Mindset at LokManthan-2024
President Droupadi Murmu
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday highlighted the necessity of fostering a 'Nation First' mentality to aid India's development aspirations. Addressing attendees at LokManthan-2024 in Hyderabad, she pointed to recent changes like the renaming of Rajpath to Kartavyapath as significant shifts aligning with India's democratic roots.

Murmu applauded the establishment of a new 'Lady Justice' statue in the Supreme Court, viewing it as a step toward shedding colonial influences. She discussed the detrimental impact of colonialism on India's economy and social unity, urging efforts to reverse these effects through cultural and intellectual awareness.

The President called for recognizing India's global contributions in various fields, from philosophy to medicine, advocating for a unified national identity. Murmu praised LokManthan-2024 for strengthening the bonds of India's cultural diversity. The event was attended by dignitaries including Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024