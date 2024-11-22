President Murmu Advocates for 'Nation First' Mindset at LokManthan-2024

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday highlighted the necessity of fostering a 'Nation First' mentality to aid India's development aspirations. Addressing attendees at LokManthan-2024 in Hyderabad, she pointed to recent changes like the renaming of Rajpath to Kartavyapath as significant shifts aligning with India's democratic roots.

Murmu applauded the establishment of a new 'Lady Justice' statue in the Supreme Court, viewing it as a step toward shedding colonial influences. She discussed the detrimental impact of colonialism on India's economy and social unity, urging efforts to reverse these effects through cultural and intellectual awareness.

The President called for recognizing India's global contributions in various fields, from philosophy to medicine, advocating for a unified national identity. Murmu praised LokManthan-2024 for strengthening the bonds of India's cultural diversity. The event was attended by dignitaries including Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat.

