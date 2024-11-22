Left Menu

The Body Shop Unveils First India-Inspired Collection: The India Edit

The Body Shop launches The India Edit, its first India-inspired collection featuring lotus, hibiscus, pomegranate, and black grape ingredients. The range is vegan, paraben-free, and dermatologically tested. This campaign celebrates India's rich beauty heritage and is available at The Body Shop stores and online.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2024 17:32 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 17:30 IST
The Body Shop has introduced its first-ever India-inspired collection, 'The India Edit', exclusively crafted for the Indian market. Available both in retail stores across the country and online, this unique range draws inspiration from India's natural ingredients, underscoring the brand's values of ethical and sustainable beauty.

The collection features four distinct skincare ranges: Lotus, Hibiscus, Pomegranate, and Black Grape. Each is carefully crafted to embody India's vibrant beauty traditions, offering consumers a variety of options that are vegan, paraben-free, and dermatologically tested. The Body Shop has ensured that more than 90% of the ingredients are natural, providing a truly sensorial experience.

Aligned with The Body Shop's mission to empower young consumers, their new video campaign highlights inclusivity and diversity, celebrating India's vibrant spirit. As the holiday season approaches, the collection provides an array of fresh scents, perfect for gifting loved ones and celebrating India's rich flora and fauna heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

