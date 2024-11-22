Left Menu

Badshah Highlights Double Standards in Alcohol-Themed Songs Debate

Rapper Badshah supports Diljit Dosanjh in a debate over alcohol-themed songs, calling out double standards as liquor is sold everywhere. Badshah emphasizes that artists reflect society and supports Diljit's stand. Badshah also discusses gun-promoting songs and his friendship with Hania Aamir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2024 20:04 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 20:04 IST
Badshah Highlights Double Standards in Alcohol-Themed Songs Debate
Badshah
  • Country:
  • India

In a vocal show of support, rapper Badshah backed Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh amidst the debate over alcohol-themed songs, criticizing the apparent double standards at play, given the ubiquitous sale of liquor in India.

Badshah spoke at Sahitya Aaj Tak, siding with Diljit's position to cease performing songs promoting alcohol only when liquor shops close nationwide. Diljit made these remarks post being advised not to perform such songs at a concert.

Further addressing music trends, Badshah touched on gun glorification in songs, noting it reflects cultural backgrounds. He also dismissed rumors linking him romantically with Pakistani actor Hania Aamir, affirming their friendship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024