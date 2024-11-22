Badshah Highlights Double Standards in Alcohol-Themed Songs Debate

In a vocal show of support, rapper Badshah backed Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh amidst the debate over alcohol-themed songs, criticizing the apparent double standards at play, given the ubiquitous sale of liquor in India.

Badshah spoke at Sahitya Aaj Tak, siding with Diljit's position to cease performing songs promoting alcohol only when liquor shops close nationwide. Diljit made these remarks post being advised not to perform such songs at a concert.

Further addressing music trends, Badshah touched on gun glorification in songs, noting it reflects cultural backgrounds. He also dismissed rumors linking him romantically with Pakistani actor Hania Aamir, affirming their friendship.

(With inputs from agencies.)