Malayalam Actress Withdraws Complaints Amidst Lack of Support

A Malayalam actress has withdrawn her sexual abuse complaints against male actors, citing lack of protection from the Kerala government and mental exhaustion. The actress expressed concerns over being accused in a POCSO case and highlighted societal bullying. She demands a thorough investigation and justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 22-11-2024 20:15 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 20:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A renowned Malayalam actress has decided to withdraw her previously filed sexual abuse complaints against several male actors, citing a lack of support and protection from the Kerala state administration. Among those accused was CPI(M) MLA M Mukesh.

The actress voiced her discontent over the alleged 'carelessness' of the government, saying it has left her mentally drained and unwilling to go further with the cases. She emphasized that her decision is due to the absence of state assistance, not any compromise.

She revealed being implicated in a POCSO case after her allegations and called for a swift investigation. Facing constant social bullying and false claims, she demanded justice, asserting that her primary focus should be resolving the POCSO accusations against her.

(With inputs from agencies.)

