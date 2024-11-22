Korean Culinary Maestro Jang Yun Jeong Elevates Delhi's Vegan Scene with Authentic Kimchi

Chef Jang Yun Jeong, a celebrated culinary figure from Seoul, recently visited Delhi to unveil a medley of vibrant Korean vegan dishes. Renowned for her expertise, Jeong occasionally corrected the presentation of dishes before narrating the stories and philosophy behind each delicacy.

The renowned chef, hailing from a family deeply rooted in culinary arts, often draws parallels between her artistry in music and cooking. Jeong, originally a cellist, attributes her musical background to enhancing her culinary craft.

During her culinary visit, she led a 'Vegan Kimchi Making Workshop' celebrating Korean Kimchi Day while also exploring ways to meld Indian ingredients into traditional Korean recipes, aiming to foster a cultural exchange between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)