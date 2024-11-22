Assam CM Urges Families to Watch 'The Sabarmati Report'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday viewed 'The Sabarmati Report', a Hindi film centered on the 2002 Godhra train incident in Gujarat.

He encouraged citizens to see the film with their families, suggesting it unveils a long-running agenda founded on misinformation that has harmed national unity.

Released on November 15 and produced by Ektaa Kapoor, the film has garnered praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

