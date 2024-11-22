Building 'Brand Bharat': Rethinking Western Diktats

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized the importance of shaping 'Brand Bharat' independent of Western directives at the India Ideas Conclave 2024. She criticized Western claims of child exploitation in India's traditional industries such as carpet making, asserting that Indian families ensure education while mastering crafts.

Sitharaman advocated for self-reliance in ethical production approaches, enhancing the quality of Indian products without external interventions. She highlighted the need for upgraded tourism experiences at India's iconic sites, suggesting the use of modern technology to offer more immersive experiences.

Reiterating India's historic prowess in science, Sitharaman pointed to ancient texts like 'Sushruta Samhita' as lasting legacies. She noted that concepts like sustainability were historically rooted in Indian lifestyles, and urged a return to these traditions to redefine India's global image.

(With inputs from agencies.)