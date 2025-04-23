Left Menu

Heroic Sacrifice: Remembering Corporal Tage Hailyang

Corporal Tage Hailyang of the Indian Air Force was a victim in a terrorist attack at Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Originally from Arunachal Pradesh, he was visiting Pahalgam with his wife. His death is mourned by Arunachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Pema Khandu and the nation at large.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 11:01 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 11:01 IST
Corporal Tage Hailyang of the Indian Air Force, originally from Arunachal Pradesh, tragically lost his life in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The attack, which struck a popular tourist area, claimed the lives of at least 26 people, most of whom were tourists.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed deep sorrow over the loss of Corporal Hailyang, a native of Tajang village in Lower Subansiri, who was visiting Pahalgam with his wife when the incident occurred. Corporal Hailyang was posted at the Indian Air Force base in Srinagar.

Chief Minister Khandu highlighted the officer's dedicated service and sacrifice for the nation, stating that his untimely death is a significant loss for the country. The state stands in solidarity with his family, particularly his wife, who survived the attack. The nation remembers him with gratitude and respect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

