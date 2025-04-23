European Commission's Staunch Support: Europe Stands with India After Pahalgam Tragedy

Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, has issued a firm condemnation of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 individuals, mostly tourists.

The attack, described as the deadliest in the region since the Pulwama incident in 2019, has been met with global outrage. Among the victims are two foreigners from the UAE and Nepal, and two locals.

Expressing Europe's unwavering support, von der Leyen conveyed her condolences to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and emphasized that India's resilience will endure through this tough time. She assured that Europe stands united with India, as announced in a recent post on social media platform X.

(With inputs from agencies.)