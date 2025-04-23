Left Menu

European Commission's Staunch Support: Europe Stands with India After Pahalgam Tragedy

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, condemned the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. The attack resulted in 26 deaths, including tourists, marking the deadliest in the region since 2019. Von der Leyen expressed solidarity with India, affirming Europe's support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 23-04-2025 10:59 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 10:59 IST
European Commission's Staunch Support: Europe Stands with India After Pahalgam Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, has issued a firm condemnation of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 individuals, mostly tourists.

The attack, described as the deadliest in the region since the Pulwama incident in 2019, has been met with global outrage. Among the victims are two foreigners from the UAE and Nepal, and two locals.

Expressing Europe's unwavering support, von der Leyen conveyed her condolences to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and emphasized that India's resilience will endure through this tough time. She assured that Europe stands united with India, as announced in a recent post on social media platform X.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025