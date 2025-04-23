Tragedy in Pahalgam: Leaders Condemn Vicious Terror Attack

On Wednesday, Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla expressed strong condemnation following the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which claimed the lives of at least 26 people, predominantly tourists.

In a heartfelt message on social media platform X, the Manipur Raj Bhavan conveyed Bhalla's deep condolences to the grieving families and his prayers for those injured. Notably, Manipur is currently under President's rule.

Senior BJP MLA Govindas Konthoujam also voiced his outrage over what he termed as a 'senseless act of violence'. The terror strike, which took place at Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam on Tuesday, stands as one of the most severe attacks against civilians in the Kashmir region.

(With inputs from agencies.)