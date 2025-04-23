Cambodia's Canal Controversy: A New Chapter in Mekong Development
Cambodia, backed by China, plans a controversial canal diverting water from Vietnam's Mekong Delta. Concerns mount over potential environmental impacts, and calls grow for Cambodia to provide detailed feasibility reports. The project highlights geopolitical tensions and environmental challenges in Southeast Asia's Mekong Basin.
Cambodia and China are focusing on building a canal that may alter the Mekong Delta's landscape, raising environmental and geopolitical concerns. The Mekong River Commission, which oversees Southeast Asia's longest river, is urging Cambodia to disclose the full feasibility study to assess potential impacts.
The canal project, entangled with intricate diplomatic nuances, made headlines after a recent agreement between Phnom Penh and Beijing. This development came during Xi Jinping's tour of the region, marking China's first significant public commitment to this initiative with Chinese giant CCCC holding substantial stakes.
The canal aims to enhance irrigation, potentially redirecting more water than formerly planned. Environmentalists are worried about adversely affecting Vietnam's rice-growing locations, already stressed by drought and upstream developments. In contrast, Cambodia insists on minimal ecological effects and alignment with regional agreements.
