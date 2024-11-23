Left Menu

Queen Camilla Prioritizes Recovery Over Royal Duties

Queen Camilla, 77, is missing her third public engagement as she recovers from a chest infection. Doctors have advised her to rest after a busy week. She has regrettably withdrawn from the Royal Variety Performance but continues to carefully return to her duties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 23-11-2024 00:19 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 00:19 IST
Queen Camilla Prioritizes Recovery Over Royal Duties
Queen Camilla
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Queen Camilla will miss her third public engagement in two weeks as she continues to recover from a chest infection, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace released on Friday.

The 77-year-old queen was scheduled to attend the annual Royal Variety Performance with her husband, King Charles III, but on medical advice, opted to avoid overstretching herself.

The palace announced, 'Following a recent chest infection, the Queen continues to experience some lingering post-viral symptoms. Consequently, doctors have recommended that after a week full of engagements, Her Majesty should prioritize sufficient rest.'

Regrettably, she has withdrawn from the Royal Variety Performance, which King Charles will attend as planned. Earlier this month, Camilla had skipped two commemorative events related to Britain's war history. Meanwhile, King Charles and his daughter-in-law Kate, the Princess of Wales, attended the significant Remembrance Sunday ceremony, despite both having undergone cancer treatment earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024