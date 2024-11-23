Queen Camilla Prioritizes Recovery Over Royal Duties

Queen Camilla will miss her third public engagement in two weeks as she continues to recover from a chest infection, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace released on Friday.

The 77-year-old queen was scheduled to attend the annual Royal Variety Performance with her husband, King Charles III, but on medical advice, opted to avoid overstretching herself.

The palace announced, 'Following a recent chest infection, the Queen continues to experience some lingering post-viral symptoms. Consequently, doctors have recommended that after a week full of engagements, Her Majesty should prioritize sufficient rest.'

Regrettably, she has withdrawn from the Royal Variety Performance, which King Charles will attend as planned. Earlier this month, Camilla had skipped two commemorative events related to Britain's war history. Meanwhile, King Charles and his daughter-in-law Kate, the Princess of Wales, attended the significant Remembrance Sunday ceremony, despite both having undergone cancer treatment earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)