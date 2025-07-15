Left Menu

Aasif Khan: From Heart Attack to Heartfelt Recovery

Acclaimed actor Aasif Khan, known for his roles in 'Panchayat' and 'Pataal Lok', is recovering after a heart attack. Currently hospitalized in Mumbai, he thanked fans for their support through Instagram and shared insights on the brevity of life and the importance of gratitude.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-07-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 21:46 IST
Aasif Khan: From Heart Attack to Heartfelt Recovery
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned actor Aasif Khan, celebrated for his performances in 'Panchayat' and 'Pataal Lok', is on the mend following a heart attack. He is currently hospitalized at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital, as confirmed by sources close to him.

Khan recently took to Instagram to assure fans of his improving health, expressing gratitude for the overwhelming support and well wishes he has received. 'I'm on the road to recovery and feeling much better,' he shared.

In a heartfelt message, Khan reflected on life's unpredictability, emphasizing the importance of gratitude. He reminded followers that life is fleeting and encouraged them to appreciate every moment. Khan expressed hope for a prompt return to his craft, thanking everyone for their continued thoughts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025