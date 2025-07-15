Aasif Khan: From Heart Attack to Heartfelt Recovery

Renowned actor Aasif Khan, celebrated for his performances in 'Panchayat' and 'Pataal Lok', is on the mend following a heart attack. He is currently hospitalized at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital, as confirmed by sources close to him.

Khan recently took to Instagram to assure fans of his improving health, expressing gratitude for the overwhelming support and well wishes he has received. 'I'm on the road to recovery and feeling much better,' he shared.

In a heartfelt message, Khan reflected on life's unpredictability, emphasizing the importance of gratitude. He reminded followers that life is fleeting and encouraged them to appreciate every moment. Khan expressed hope for a prompt return to his craft, thanking everyone for their continued thoughts.

(With inputs from agencies.)