Tragic Accident in Assam Claims Five Lives After Festival

A tragic accident in Assam's Bajali district resulted in the loss of five lives early on Saturday. According to police reports, the unfortunate incident occurred when a van carrying seven individuals collided with a stationary truck.

The group was returning to Nalbari after attending the 'Ras' festival in Bhabanipur. The impact was devastating, leaving five dead at the scene. The two survivors, critically injured, were rushed to Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital, where their condition remains critical.

Authorities have identified the deceased as Ashish Habib Khan, Mizanur Rahman, Royal Khan, Mizanur Khan, and Moinul Haque. The injured are Amir Khan and Kazi Chakra Ahmed, police confirmed.

