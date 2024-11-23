Left Menu

Tragic Accident in Assam Claims Five Lives After Festival

In Assam's Bajali district, a tragic accident claimed the lives of five individuals returning from the 'Ras' festival when their van collided with a stationary truck. Two others were critically injured and are receiving treatment at Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital. The victims have been identified by the police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 23-11-2024 09:23 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 09:07 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident in Assam's Bajali district resulted in the loss of five lives early on Saturday. According to police reports, the unfortunate incident occurred when a van carrying seven individuals collided with a stationary truck.

The group was returning to Nalbari after attending the 'Ras' festival in Bhabanipur. The impact was devastating, leaving five dead at the scene. The two survivors, critically injured, were rushed to Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital, where their condition remains critical.

Authorities have identified the deceased as Ashish Habib Khan, Mizanur Rahman, Royal Khan, Mizanur Khan, and Moinul Haque. The injured are Amir Khan and Kazi Chakra Ahmed, police confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

