Fashion Reborn: Ghana's Upcycled Revolution

Ghana's capital hosts the Obroni Wawu October festival, showcasing fashion created from secondhand clothes imported from the West. The event addresses environmental concerns by highlighting the use of discarded textiles. Annually organized by the Or Foundation, it aims to transform textile waste into fashion, combating the impact of Western overconsumption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Accra | Updated: 23-11-2024 12:48 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 12:48 IST
In Ghana's bustling secondhand clothing market, shoppers sift through imported garments, searching for value amidst heaps of discarded Western fashion. Beyond the market's hustle, the Obroni Wawu October festival serves as a beacon of sustainability, transforming waste into creative runway statements.

The festival, named after a local term for "dead white man's clothes," creatively addresses environmental degradation caused by textile waste. By upcycling discarded materials from the Kantamanto market, designers demonstrate how waste can be reimagined into trendy fashion, raising awareness about the global fast fashion industry's impact on Africa.

Ghana, a leading importer of secondhand clothing, faces mounting challenges as an estimated 40% of these goods become waste. The Or Foundation and other advocates push for innovative solutions to harness the creative potential of fashion while addressing the environmental crisis. As textile waste continues to mar Accra's landscape, such movements embody hope for a sustainable future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

