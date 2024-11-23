A Maestro's Determination: Rebuilding Art Amid Ruins

In the wake of Israel's aerial offensives in southern Lebanon, renowned conductor Lubnan Baalbaki faced a personal tragedy, watching his family home in Odaisseh reduced to ruins. This loss signified more than just a structural collapse; it erased a legacy crafted by his father, the esteemed painter Abdel Hamid Baalbaki.

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah has decimated residential areas across Lebanon, leaving over 99,000 housing units damaged or destroyed. Among them was Baalbaki's home, which housed invaluable artworks, personal mementos, and a vast library, now lost to the devastation.

Undeterred by the destruction, Baalbaki is steadfast in his resolve to reconstruct the home as an art museum and cultural hub, fulfilling his father's unfulfilled dream. With the conflict's end, he hopes to preserve and celebrate the artistic heritage that once thrived within its walls.

(With inputs from agencies.)