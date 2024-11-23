A Maestro's Determination: Rebuilding Art Amid Ruins
Lebanese conductor Lubnan Baalbaki has witnessed his family home turn into rubble amid the Israeli offensive in Lebanon. The house, significant for personal and cultural reasons, was destroyed, taking with it cherished memories and artistic treasures. Baalbaki plans to rebuild it as a museum and cultural center.
In the wake of Israel's aerial offensives in southern Lebanon, renowned conductor Lubnan Baalbaki faced a personal tragedy, watching his family home in Odaisseh reduced to ruins. This loss signified more than just a structural collapse; it erased a legacy crafted by his father, the esteemed painter Abdel Hamid Baalbaki.
The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah has decimated residential areas across Lebanon, leaving over 99,000 housing units damaged or destroyed. Among them was Baalbaki's home, which housed invaluable artworks, personal mementos, and a vast library, now lost to the devastation.
Undeterred by the destruction, Baalbaki is steadfast in his resolve to reconstruct the home as an art museum and cultural hub, fulfilling his father's unfulfilled dream. With the conflict's end, he hopes to preserve and celebrate the artistic heritage that once thrived within its walls.
