Pilgrimage Pathway Protest: Vaishno Devi Stakeholders Strike Over Ropeway Project

Pilgrims visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine face challenges due to a 72-hour strike by local stakeholders against a proposed ropeway project, fearing job loss. The project, worth Rs 250 crore, aims for faster pilgrim access, prompting stakeholders to demand rehabilitation plans and assurance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 23-11-2024 14:50 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 14:50 IST
In Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, pilgrims visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine encounter difficulties amid a 72-hour protest over a proposed ropeway project. Local stakeholders, including shopkeepers and service providers, have led the strike, worried about potential job losses linked to the initiative.

The Rs 250-crore project aims to enhance pilgrim access by establishing a passenger ropeway between Tarakote Marg and Sanji Chhat, a decision reigniting past protest sentiments. Despite the economic potential touted by the Shrine Board, stakeholders continue their sit-in, demanding viable rehabilitation plans.

The strike highlights growing tensions between development ambitions and local economic reliance on traditional pilgrimage support services. The stakeholders remain firm, pushing for assurances and compensation for those affected as they amplify their demands through peaceful demonstrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

