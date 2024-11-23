Bobby Deol Wraps Up 'Daaku Maharaaj' Amidst Fan Excitement

Actor Bobby Deol has concluded filming his latest project, 'Daaku Maharaaj,' alongside veteran performer Nandamuri Balakrishna. A source revealed that Deol wrapped up shooting on Thursday.

The film's teaser, released recently, has stirred enthusiasm among fans. It showcases Balakrishna, endearingly known as NBK, embodying a dacoit, which inspired the title 'Daaku Maharaj.' Promotional material announced: "Witness the God of Masses like never before!! Presenting the one and only #NandamuriBalakrishna Garu as #DaakuMaharaaj." The movie, directed by Bobby Kolli, is slated for a global release on January 12, 2025.

In the meantime, Deol has been involved in 'Kanguva,' featuring Suriya. Helmed by Siva and backed by Studio Green, the film includes epic battle scenes and lavish visuals, set 1,500 years in the past. Starring an ensemble that features Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, and Yogi Babu, the production was shot across various countries and is reportedly budgeted over Rs 350 crore. After a successful return with 'Animal' last year, Deol expressed his gratitude towards supportive fans while acknowledging an actor's challenging journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)