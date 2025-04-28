Trump Urges Peace, Suggests Ukraine May Give Up Crimea

Former President Donald Trump called on Russia to cease its aggression in Ukraine, proposing that a peace deal could involve Ukraine relinquishing control over Crimea. Speaking in New Jersey, Trump expressed disappointment over Russia's persistent attacks and mentioned a positive meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the Vatican.

When asked about a potential concession of Crimea, Trump implied Zelenskiy might agree, pointing blame at previous U.S. administrations for Russia's annexation. Trump's remarks come amid ongoing U.S. efforts to broker peace, as European allies oppose American proposals to recognize Russia's control over contested Ukrainian territories.

Despite criticism, including from U.S. Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer, who warned against conceding to Putin, the Trump administration pushes for negotiations, hoping both Ukraine and Russia will engage seriously to achieve peace. The situation remains tense as military actions persist, with both sides urging increased international pressure on Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)