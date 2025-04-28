Supreme Court Intervenes: Reasonable Height Wall to Curb Encroachment at Somnath Temple Site

The Supreme Court on Monday instructed the Gujarat government to regulate the height of a compound wall being built to deter encroachments near the Gir Somnath Temple. The justices emphasized the need for a wall no taller than five to six feet.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta defended the government’s decision, asserting that a barrier at such a height was adequate to protect the land. The petitioner argued against the construction, pointing to a potential disruption of the status quo and the alleged plan for a 12-foot wall.

The top court has scheduled further hearings for May 20, with assurances that any unsanctioned construction could still be contested. The ongoing case underscores complex issues of cultural preservation, public space management, and legal compliance.

