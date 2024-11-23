India's First Constitution Museum Opens at O P Jindal Global University

India marked a momentous occasion with the inauguration of its first Constitution Museum at O P Jindal Global University. The ceremony was graced by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

The museum promises to offer an immersive experience, highlighting the key elements and discussions that shaped the Indian Constitution. Attendees emphasized how the museum is poised to educate citizens on the foundational document's enduring principles.

Chancellor Naveen Jindal and Law Minister Meghwal highlighted the museum's role in promoting constitutionalism, celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Constitution's adoption, and honoring Dr. B R Ambedkar's significant contributions.

