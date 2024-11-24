Punit Goenka Steps Down as Zee MD, Retains CEO Role

Punit Goenka, who recently stepped down as Managing Director of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL), has withdrawn his candidacy for reappointment in the upcoming Annual General Meeting. This decision was shared via an exchange filing, highlighting his desire to focus on his CEO role.

Despite the board's earlier approval for his five-year reappointment term starting January 2025, Goenka opted to concentrate on leading the company as CEO. His resignation and retained role aim to drive ZEEL's growth, aligning with the board's strategic directives.

The board's acceptance of his resignation and ongoing CEO appointment underscores a shift towards future goals, emphasizing heightened performance and profitability under Goenka's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)