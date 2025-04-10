Left Menu

Pravin Chaudhari Takes the Helm at Kansai Nerolac Paints as Managing Director

Pravin Chaudhari has been appointed as the new Managing Director of Kansai Nerolac Paints, effective April 10, 2025. He succeeds Anuj Jain, who is retiring early after a 35-year tenure. Chaudhari, with over 30 years of industry experience, started at Kansai Nerolac in 1993 as a Management Trainee.

Kansai Nerolac Paints has announced a significant leadership change as Pravin Chaudhari is set to become the Managing Director, effective April 10, 2025. This transition follows Anuj Jain's decision to retire early after dedicating 35 years to the company.

Chaudhari steps into this role with an extensive background in the paint industry, boasting over three decades of experience in strategy, operations, and leadership. He has been part of the Kansai Nerolac family since 1993, starting as a Management Trainee and eventually holding vital positions such as Director of Industrial Sales & Operations and Director of Supply Chain.

Before this appointment, Chaudhari was an Executive Officer at Kansai Paint Co Ltd in Japan and previously held a leadership position at Pidilite Industries, underscoring his capabilities in driving strategic initiatives and organizational growth.

