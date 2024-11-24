Left Menu

Unveiling the Sabarmati Truth: A Cinematic Journey

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw attended a special screening of 'The Sabarmati Report', a film about the 2002 Godhra train incident. The movie, directed by Dheeraj Sarna, aims to uncover truths about the tragic event that led to widespread riots in Gujarat, starring Vikrant Massey, Raashi Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra.

Updated: 24-11-2024 18:06 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 18:06 IST
Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw attended a special screening of 'The Sabarmati Report', a riveting film that delves into the events surrounding the 2002 Godhra train incident, a pivotal moment in India's history.

The screening took place at the Mahadev Auditorium in the national capital, drawing an audience that included members of the Gujarati Samaj Mandal. Starring Vikrant Massey, this film strives to shed light on the truths of the tragic Sabarmati Express fire that claimed 59 lives.

Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, 'The Sabarmati Report' features performances by Raashi Khanna and Ridhi Dogra, and seeks to challenge past narratives and reinforce the belief that truth eventually prevails over falsehoods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

