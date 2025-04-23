West Bengal's Green Energy Leap: New Solar Power Plant Approved

The West Bengal Cabinet has greenlit a major renewable energy initiative, confirming the construction of a 100 MW solar power plant in Goaltore, located in Paschim Medinipore. The announcement came from Irrigation Minister Manas Bhunia on Wednesday.

The project's financial footprint is estimated at Rs 680 crore, where the state government will shoulder 30 percent, equivalent to Rs 205 crore. The remaining Rs 475 crore will be infused by a partnering company from Germany, highlighting international collaboration in green energy projects.

In addition to the power plant, the Cabinet has decided to recruit over 100 civic volunteers for an upcoming event, marking the inauguration of the Jagannath Temple in Digha on April 30, a source disclosed.

