Cadillac's High-Octane Entry: General Motors Joins F1 Engine Race

Formula 1's governing body, the FIA, has officially approved General Motors' plans to supply engines for the upcoming Cadillac team from 2029. This pivotal decision was made on Wednesday, following the final signoff permitting Cadillac to join the F1 grid next year as the 11th team.

Until GM's own performance power units are fully developed, the team will rely on Ferrari engines. The ambitious project sees GM collaborating with TWG Motorsports, with plans for a factory in North Carolina already underway. The development and testing of the new engine technology are progressing, the FIA confirmed.

The entry year of 2029 coincides with ongoing F1 discussions regarding potential changes to the sport's hybrid power unit regulations set for 2026. Notably, FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem has hinted at a possible return to V10 engines, last prominent in 2005. Talks at the Bahrain Grand Prix emphasized retaining the 2026 regulations while exploring future technical directions for the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)