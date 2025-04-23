Trade Turmoil: How Tariffs Are Rocking Major Corporations

As the unpredictable trade war continues, companies face significant pressures affecting their financial results and forecasts. Many are unable to accurately predict costs and sales due to fluctuating tariffs and trade policies.

Despite the Treasury Secretary's prediction of a de-escalation in US-China tensions, formal negotiations have not started. Tesla, with its domestic production, still encounters challenges as it faces import taxes and retaliatory measures in China.

Akzo Nobel reports threats to demand due to potential tariffs, despite localizing production and procurement. These issues highlight the intricate dynamics businesses navigate amidst ongoing trade uncertainties.

