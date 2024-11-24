Left Menu

Chandigarh Lit Fest 2024: Celebrating Words, Stories, and the Arts

The 12th Chandigarh Lit Fest concluded, aiming to make the city a literary tourism hub, featuring renowned authors and diverse sessions. Highlights included tributes to poet Surjit Patar, discussions on historical storytelling, book launches, AI's role in creativity, and the immersive power of narrative theatre.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-11-2024 20:03 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 20:03 IST
Chandigarh Lit Fest 2024: Celebrating Words, Stories, and the Arts
The 12th edition of the Chandigarh Lit Fest, known as 'Literati 2024', wrapped up on Sunday, promising to position the city as a center for 'literary tourism'. Held against the serene Sukhna Lake backdrop, the festival, organized by the Chandigarh Literary Society, attracted a host of well-known authors over two engaging days.

Festival director Sumita Misra expressed profound gratitude and promised an even more electrifying lineup for CLF Literati 2025. A special tribute session was dedicated to poet Surjit Patar, where attendees shared moving anecdotes and insights about his profound poetic legacy.

The festival's finale boasted diverse sessions, including historical storytelling with author Ira Mukhoty, theatrical narratives with Padma Shri awardee Neelam Mansingh Chowdhry, and discussions on cultural wealth. Book launches and explorations of AI in creativity enriched the event, highlighting its role in bridging imagination and reality.

