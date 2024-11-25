Adele Wraps Up Las Vegas Residency with Heartfelt Tributes

Adele, the renowned singer, marked the finale of her Las Vegas residency with a heartfelt tribute to her son Angelo and fiancé Rich Paul as reported by E! Online. Speaking directly to Angelo, she revealed, "To my son, I chose to do a residency maybe because I... hate touring," underscoring her commitment to maintaining his regular life amidst her fame. "But I chose to do a residency so I could keep his life normal. And I did do that," she emphasized.

The British singer, who shares Angelo with her former husband Simon Konecki, expressed gratitude for the unique opportunity her residency provided, allowing her to spend weekends with Angelo. "But I also wouldn't change it for the world, but I get to be with him on the weekends now because obviously he can't always come. So I love you to bits," she shared, adding warmth to her final Weekends With Adele performance at Caesars Palace's Colosseum.

While on stage, Adele acknowledged her partner Rich Paul for his unwavering support. "To my partner Rich," she said, "Thank you for always bigging me up and making me feel like I could do whatever I wanted to do. There's been times when I'm too tired or I'm too emotionally drained."

Reflecting on her residency, which kicked off in November 2022 after a postponed start, Adele described a poignant moment of "closure" when Celine Dion attended one of her performances in October, sparking an emotional week for the star. "I cried for a whole week. A whole week, I cried for," she admitted, highlighting the resonance of such a significant encounter, motivated by her admiration for Celine Dion.

In an earlier revelation, Adele announced her intentions to withdraw from the performance circuit following the residency's end. "I have 10 shows to do, but after that I will not see you for an incredibly long time, and I will hold you dear in my heart for that whole length of my break," Adele mentioned in an interview, as covered by E! Online.

