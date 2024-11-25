Left Menu

Blockbuster Revival: 'Wicked' and 'Gladiator II' Reinvigorate the Box Office

'Wicked' and 'Gladiator II' collectively reignited the box office with a combined USD 270 million, marking one of the year's busiest movie weekends. 'Wicked', led by Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, topped charts with USD 164.2 million globally, while 'Gladiator II' garnered USD 55.5 million domestically.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 25-11-2024 11:02 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 11:02 IST
In a much-needed boost to a struggling cinema industry, 'Wicked' and 'Gladiator II' have taken the box office by storm, raking in a total of USD 270 million worldwide. These two films generated one of the most vibrant moviegoing weekends of the year.

Helmed by Jon M Chu, 'Wicked' showcased a dazzling performance with a domestic take of USD 114 million and USD 164.2 million globally. Universal Pictures is celebrating the film's debut as the third-largest opening weekend of 2023, trailing only 'Deadpool & Wolverine' and 'Inside Out 2'.

Meanwhile, Ridley Scott's 'Gladiator II' debuted with USD 55.5 million in North America. Though slightly below projections, it amassed an additional USD 50.5 million overseas, reinforcing its global appeal. The dual release has drawn comparisons to the 'Barbenheimer' phenomenon, though its impact this time is notably subtler.

(With inputs from agencies.)

