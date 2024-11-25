Lorenzo Searches for the Meaning of Life Triumphs at 2024 JCB Prize

Lorenzo Searches for the Meaning of Life by Upamanyu Chatterjee has been honored with the prestigious 2024 JCB Prize for Literature.

The award ceremony took place at the JCB India Headquarters, Ballabhgarh, where the author received a 25-lakh Rupee prize and a sculpture by artist duo Thukral and Tagra.

JCB Chairman, Lord Bamford, was represented by Mr. Deepak Shetty, CEO & MD, JCB India, who emphasized the award's mission to celebrate distinctive Indian literature.

