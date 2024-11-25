Left Menu

Lorenzo Searches for the Meaning of Life Triumphs at 2024 JCB Prize

Upamanyu Chatterjee's book, Lorenzo Searches for the Meaning of Life, has won the 2024 JCB Prize for Literature. The award ceremony, held at JCB India's headquarters, highlighted the value of Indian literature and its diverse storytelling styles. Winners receive a 25-lakh Rupee prize and a unique sculpture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2024 14:15 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 14:15 IST
Lorenzo Searches for the Meaning of Life Triumphs at 2024 JCB Prize
Lorenzo Searches for the Meaning of Life by Upamanyu Chatterjee has been honored with the prestigious 2024 JCB Prize for Literature.

The award ceremony took place at the JCB India Headquarters, Ballabhgarh, where the author received a 25-lakh Rupee prize and a sculpture by artist duo Thukral and Tagra.

JCB Chairman, Lord Bamford, was represented by Mr. Deepak Shetty, CEO & MD, JCB India, who emphasized the award's mission to celebrate distinctive Indian literature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

