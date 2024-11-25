UP Empowers Women in Triveni Water Initiative for Mahakumbh
The Uttar Pradesh government is engaging women self-help groups to distribute packaged Triveni water to the millions of pilgrims expected at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. To address accessibility challenges, the water will be available in various sizes at major transit points.
In a move to enhance accessibility during the Maha Kumbh, the Uttar Pradesh government has launched a significant initiative involving women self-help groups. The goal is to sell packaged Triveni water to an anticipated 40 crore pilgrims in Prayagraj. This initiative was announced by officials on Monday.
Prayagraj, known for the Triveni Sangam, attracts millions of devotees eager to bathe in the sacred waters of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati. However, the overwhelming crowds often challenge devotees' access to the holy confluence water.
To counter these challenges, the government plans to provide bottled Triveni water at bus terminals and railway stations. Over a thousand trained women will ensure the availability of Gangajal in various sizes, simplifying access for all devotees.
(With inputs from agencies.)
