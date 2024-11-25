Ram Gopal Varma's Digital Dilemma: Legal Tangle with Andhra Police

Film director Ram Gopal Varma has expressed willingness to engage ''digitally'' with Andhra Pradesh police over accusations of posting offensive content about Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and others.

The director was booked on November 11 for allegedly sharing morphed images of political figures on social media, prompting a case at Maddipadu police station.

Varma's lawyer emphasized the viability of virtual cooperation, citing the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita law that supports digital handling for minor cases. Despite this, Varma's failure to appear physically has led police to pursue traditional legal routes.

