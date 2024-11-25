Ram Gopal Varma's Digital Dilemma: Legal Tangle with Andhra Police
Ram Gopal Varma faces legal issues for allegedly posting morphed photos of Andhra Pradesh leaders. While he opts for digital cooperation, police seek his physical presence. The case proceeds despite Varma's appeal for virtual handling under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita law.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-11-2024 17:01 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 16:56 IST
- Country:
- India
Film director Ram Gopal Varma has expressed willingness to engage ''digitally'' with Andhra Pradesh police over accusations of posting offensive content about Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and others.
The director was booked on November 11 for allegedly sharing morphed images of political figures on social media, prompting a case at Maddipadu police station.
Varma's lawyer emphasized the viability of virtual cooperation, citing the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita law that supports digital handling for minor cases. Despite this, Varma's failure to appear physically has led police to pursue traditional legal routes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement