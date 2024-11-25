Celebrated Filmmaker Mustafa Ozgun Headlines Khajuraho Film Festival's 10th Edition

The 10th edition of the Khajuraho Film Festival will feature renowned Turkish filmmaker Mustafa Ozgun, known for compelling narratives exploring humanity and resilience.

Presenting his films 'COVID-19: Ground Zero' and 'The Pink Thief,' Ozgun brings to the prestigious festival a deep resonance with global audiences, underscoring its reputation for impactful storytelling.

This landmark edition, hosted in partnership with the Government of Madhya Pradesh, will draw thousands of cinema enthusiasts, celebrating international cinema through screenings, panels, and interactive sessions.

(With inputs from agencies.)