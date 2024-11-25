Left Menu

Golden Horse Awards Celebrate Diversity, Aamir Khan's Near-Retirement Revelation, Maurizio Cattelan's Art Provocation

The Golden Horse Awards in Taiwan honored Chinese films about COVID and gay romance. 'Wicked' and 'Gladiator II' achieved $270.2 million globally. Bollywood's Aamir Khan nearly retired during the pandemic. Maurizio Cattelan's duct-taped banana art sold for $6.2 million, raising questions on art's value.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 18:28 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 18:28 IST
Golden Horse Awards Celebrate Diversity, Aamir Khan's Near-Retirement Revelation, Maurizio Cattelan's Art Provocation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

This year's Golden Horse Awards in Taiwan saw top honors awarded to Chinese films focusing on the COVID pandemic and a poignant gay romance. Liberal policies in Taiwan allow filmmakers greater freedom in exploring diverse themes, unlike the strict censorship seen in mainland China.

The global box office boomed as 'Wicked' and 'Gladiator II' grossed an impressive $270.2 million, offering hope for cinemas anticipating a booming holiday season. These figures are a promising sign for Hollywood in a time when streaming services challenge traditional cinema.

Bollywood icon Aamir Khan revealed his near-retirement decision during the pandemic, thanks to his ex-wife's intervention. Khan is currently promoting 'Lost Ladies,' India's entry for the Academy Awards. Meanwhile, Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan defended his artwork, a banana duct-taped to a wall sold for $6.2 million, as a statement on art's intrinsic value.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024