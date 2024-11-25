Golden Horse Awards Celebrate Diversity, Aamir Khan's Near-Retirement Revelation, Maurizio Cattelan's Art Provocation

This year's Golden Horse Awards in Taiwan saw top honors awarded to Chinese films focusing on the COVID pandemic and a poignant gay romance. Liberal policies in Taiwan allow filmmakers greater freedom in exploring diverse themes, unlike the strict censorship seen in mainland China.

The global box office boomed as 'Wicked' and 'Gladiator II' grossed an impressive $270.2 million, offering hope for cinemas anticipating a booming holiday season. These figures are a promising sign for Hollywood in a time when streaming services challenge traditional cinema.

Bollywood icon Aamir Khan revealed his near-retirement decision during the pandemic, thanks to his ex-wife's intervention. Khan is currently promoting 'Lost Ladies,' India's entry for the Academy Awards. Meanwhile, Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan defended his artwork, a banana duct-taped to a wall sold for $6.2 million, as a statement on art's intrinsic value.

