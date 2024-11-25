Left Menu

Innovative Achievements in Food Engineering: Tata Transformation Prize Honors Dr. Anandharamakrishnan

C Anandharamakrishnan, an agricultural scientist and director at CSIR-NIIST, has been awarded the Tata Transformation Prize for his pioneering work in food engineering, particularly in fortified rice development. His contributions aim to tackle food security and nutrition challenges. The award is given by Tata Sons and the New York Academy of Sciences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 25-11-2024 22:46 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 22:46 IST
Innovative Achievements in Food Engineering: Tata Transformation Prize Honors Dr. Anandharamakrishnan
  • Country:
  • India

C Anandharamakrishnan, a noted agricultural scientist and director at the CSIR–National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology, was announced as the recipient of the prestigious Tata Transformation Prize this Monday.

This award, created by Tata Sons in partnership with the New York Academy of Sciences, honors scientists who are leading the way in the fields of food security, sustainability, and healthcare.

Anandharamakrishnan's groundbreaking research in food engineering, notably in the development of fortified rice, promises substantial improvements in addressing global nutritional and dietary challenges, the New York Academy of Sciences stated while declaring the laureates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024