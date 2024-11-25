Innovative Achievements in Food Engineering: Tata Transformation Prize Honors Dr. Anandharamakrishnan

C Anandharamakrishnan, a noted agricultural scientist and director at the CSIR–National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology, was announced as the recipient of the prestigious Tata Transformation Prize this Monday.

This award, created by Tata Sons in partnership with the New York Academy of Sciences, honors scientists who are leading the way in the fields of food security, sustainability, and healthcare.

Anandharamakrishnan's groundbreaking research in food engineering, notably in the development of fortified rice, promises substantial improvements in addressing global nutritional and dietary challenges, the New York Academy of Sciences stated while declaring the laureates.

(With inputs from agencies.)