High-Profile Drama: Socialite Charged in Domestic Violence Case

The Portuguese public prosecutor has formally charged Jose Castelo Branco with domestic violence against his wife, Betty Grafstein. The 95-year-old British-American diamond heiress claims decades of abuse, which allegedly resulted in a hospitalizing fall in May.

The incident at their home in Sintra led the hospital to file charges against Castelo Branco, known for his appearances on Portuguese television. Despite a brief detention in May, he denies the allegations as Grafstein returns to the U.S. Legal representatives of Castelo Branco have not been available for comments.

According to the prosecutor's statement, abuses began shortly after their marriage in 1996, encompassing physical and verbal assaults aimed at harming Grafstein. The case underscores the systemic challenges in addressing domestic violence even among high-profile couples.

(With inputs from agencies.)