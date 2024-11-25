New Glass-Walled Aviary Walkway Unveiled at Alipore Zoo

The Alipore Zoological Garden has unveiled a new glass-walled walkway, enhancing the visitor experience in its aviary section. The facility was inaugurated by the Minister of State for Forests, Birbaha Hansda, on Monday.

The aviary now houses 14 bird species, including Brahmin's Duck, Bar-headed goose, and the golden pheasant. These additions aim to provide an engaging and diverse experience for visitors, according to Zoo Director Subhankar Sengupta.

In a move to improve accessibility and visitor convenience, the zoo also launched an on-spot online ticket booking facility via its website, further facilitating visitor engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)