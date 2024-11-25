Left Menu

New Glass-Walled Aviary Walkway Unveiled at Alipore Zoo

The Alipore Zoological Garden launched a glass-walled walkway in its aviary section, inaugurated by Minister of State for Forests, Birbaha Hansda. Featuring birds from 14 species, visitors can now enjoy a closer view. An online ticket booking system was also introduced for convenience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-11-2024 23:15 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 23:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Alipore Zoological Garden has unveiled a new glass-walled walkway, enhancing the visitor experience in its aviary section. The facility was inaugurated by the Minister of State for Forests, Birbaha Hansda, on Monday.

The aviary now houses 14 bird species, including Brahmin's Duck, Bar-headed goose, and the golden pheasant. These additions aim to provide an engaging and diverse experience for visitors, according to Zoo Director Subhankar Sengupta.

In a move to improve accessibility and visitor convenience, the zoo also launched an on-spot online ticket booking facility via its website, further facilitating visitor engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

