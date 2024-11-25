Boman Irani's 'The Mehta Boys' Shines at IFFI 2024

Actor Boman Irani took center stage at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, unveiling his film 'The Mehta Boys' - a labor of love ten years in the making. Irani revealed that the film's genesis was a simple idea from acclaimed filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh, which he expanded into a full-fledged narrative. Enlisting the help of Oscar-winning writer Alex Denelaris, Irani crafted a heartfelt story centered on family dynamics, ultimately leading to his directorial debut.

Attending IFFI for the first time, actress Shreya Chaudhry conveyed her joy and enthusiasm about being part of 'The Mehta Boys.' She praised Irani's magnetic presence and the fulfilling experience of collaborating with both Irani and Denelaris, fulfilling a lifelong dream she had nurtured since childhood. Actor Avinash Tiwary also expressed excitement about returning to IFFI, anticipating the exceptional energy of the event.

This year's festival features a remarkable lineup of over 180 films from 81 countries, including numerous premieres. It also pays tribute to the centennial anniversaries of legendary Indian cinema figures such as Raj Kapoor and Mohammed Rafi, making it a significant cultural gathering for film enthusiasts worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)