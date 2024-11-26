Indian Drama 'The Night Manager' Falls Short at 2024 International Emmys

The Indian adaptation of 'The Night Manager', starring Aditya Roy Kapur, failed to secure a win at the 2024 International Emmy Awards. The series, also featuring Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala, was outperformed in the best drama series category by the French production 'Les Gouttes de Dieu' (Drops of God).

The 2024 International Emmy Awards saw 'The Night Manager' as the only Indian nominee across 14 categories. This adaptation, spearheaded by directors Sandeep Modi and Priyanka Ghose, draws inspiration from John le Carre's novel and a British series featuring Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie, and Olivia Colman.

The event in New York was hosted by Indian comedian Vir Das, marking the first time an Indian has held this role. The Emmy Awards announced 'Les Gouttes de Dieu' as the winner in a post on their official social media, commending the outstanding work of the production teams involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)