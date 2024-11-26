Innovation in Motion: Chennai's First Anamorphic Screen 'CURV' Unveiled

Chennai, 25th November 2024: Khushi Advertising leaders in ambient innovations in the OOH landscape, have partnered with Nexus Vijaya Mall to unveil 'CURV', Chennai’s premiere concave anamorphic screen, on November 19. The 41x19 ft screen enhances 3D content, providing a mesmerizing experience from various angles in the atrium.

Utilizing advanced anamorphic technology, this screen allows dynamic brand storytelling. Nishank Joshi, CMO of Nexus Select Trust, emphasized the innovation's role in elevating retail experiences, offering a platform that captivates shoppers while augmenting brand engagement.

Vishnu Telang, CEO of Khushi Advertising, highlighted the strategic partnership that introduced Chennai's first anamorphic screen. This innovation supports sustainable marketing strategies, strengthening Chennai’s position as a major retail hub and enhancing shopping experiences at Nexus Vijaya Mall.

(With inputs from agencies.)